A new monthly fee for transportation could be transported to Bend residents by the Bend City Council.
It’s called a transportation utility fee, or TUF.
Bend city councilors are planning to talk about the possibility of the fee next week.
We don’t know the amount. We can tell you that in 2020 one concept discussed was to charge a fee of $10 per month per household and a charge for businesses of $2 per employee per month. The estimate was that it would generate about $5 million a year.
The interesting thing about a transportation utility fee is it could be implemented without voter approval. Councilors could just decide to add it on.
Why is the city considering such a fee? Look out into the future and the city faces a transportation funding gap.
In 2020, Bend was estimated to have a gap of about $624 million over the 20-year planning horizon.
The $190 million GO bond passed by Bend voters in 2020 was just the first piece in a long-term strategy to fill that. The $190 million fills some. The city may seek another GO bond in the future for the second half of the planning period of about another $200 million. At least, that was the plan in 2020.
But that still will likely leave the city short. And one option to fill it was a transportation fee.
Another option in the plan was for a fuel tax. That’s a weak long-term tool because vehicles are becoming more fuel efficient or just not using gas.
The plan also had the option of a sales tax on prepared food and nonalcoholic beverages. The plan put the fee at 5%. It may capture some tourism dollars, but everybody would be paying more.
The Bend City Council is expected to vote soon to put a levy on the May ballot for Bend Fire & Rescue. The current levy is 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy renewal request would replace the existing rate at a new rate of 76 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The increase in the levy amount is more than triple the current rate. The levy would be going up faster than the rate of population increase in Bend.
