Imagine what Bend will be like in the future. More traffic? That’s almost a sure bet.
The push for a more pedestrian-friendly, bike-friendly and transit-oriented city and state will make changes. But if you want to go to Costco in single-digit temperatures, many people are not going to reach for the bike.
That’s one of the tensions that makes the state rules being finalized on development and transportation so interesting. The rules would be a seismic shift. The goal is to make Oregon more climate friendly and more equitable. Some will love the changes. Some will not. And frankly we don’t think most Oregonians realize what is coming.
One issue is what the state calls vehicle miles traveled. In general when cities come up with transportation plans, the state already doesn’t want to see plans that promote a lot more driving. That can be difficult to achieve in a city like Bend that is growing quickly.
City officials can’t force people out of their cars and to walk, bike or take the bus. They can, of course, make sidewalks friendlier, bike lanes and intersections safer, reduce parking and charge for it and take steps to encourage transit. That’s already happening in Bend.
What has got the attention of Bend city officials in the new rules are proposals floating around for the requirements for vehicle miles traveled. There may be requirements for a zero increase in vehicle miles traveled. It may be to go negative.
“Our biggest concern is really around what the language will be around vehicle miles traveled,” Russ Grayson, who oversees Bend’s community development department, said Monday. “We have never run any growth scenario model where we have shown a negative impact on vehicle miles traveled. … We are trying to get closer to zero, but we have never gotten under zero.”
There’s also been concern that the rules may lead to displacement of people who are poor. The rules have requirements that require more intense development. Cities would be forced to grow up before they can grow out. Cities over 10,000 in population would be required to accommodate at least 30% of their new housing needs within their existing urban growth boundaries. The state rules acknowledge that may create pressures toward “displacement of underserved populations.” How will the rules be written to minimize those potential negative impacts?
In a matter of weeks more finalized versions of these rules will be released. They have to be reasonable for a fast-growing city like Bend. They have to have protections in place to ensure they don’t have harsh impacts on people with low incomes. And Oregonians need to be told about them. What effort has the state made to let people know about these changes? We have seen little.
