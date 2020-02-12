Redmond teenagers are likely to be the most frequent visitors to a teen center expected to open there in June. That said, Buelah’s Place, the nonprofit that runs a shelter for homeless young adults who have been victims of sex trafficking and physical abuse, will welcome teenagers from across Central Oregon.
The space is not a shelter but a place where kids can study, attend workshops or visit counselors. It has a kitchen and may also include a thrift store and a bookstore. It won’t be an overnight shelter, but it will be available both before and after school.
It can be difficult for teenagers at risk to find a safe place to hang out or find services if they’re having problems at home or elsewhere. The new teen center, when it opens, could become just such a place, and a badly needed one, at that. Buelah’s Place and the people who support it have made that possible.
