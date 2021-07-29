Don’t wait before making your home safer from wildfire. Do it now. Live on the outskirts of town? Do it now. Do your roof vents have big holes where a drifting spark can sneak in? Do it now.
Gutters filled with pine needles? Clean them out. Do it now.
Central Oregon is wildfire country. This year it’s dry. Last year it was dry. There’s likely to be more dry years and higher temperatures coming. You don’t have to look far to the south to know the devastation of wildfire : the Bootleg Fire. You don’t have to look back far in Oregon’s history to know wildfires can raze a town — last year 4,000 homes were burned. We would all be foolish to think that it just can’t happen here.
So build a defensible space. If you are not sure what to do, call your fire department. They know what to do.
State officials are working on creating rules that may mandate more Oregon landowners do more. Senate Bill 762 is the driver. It’s just waiting for Gov. Kate Brown’s signature. There’s every reason to believe she will sign it.
As it was introduced, it was a bill to study wildfire recovery and response. It was amended to have teeth. It requires utilities to have plans so that the state’s electrical system is more wildfire resilient. It also requires the state work with Oregon State University to redo the map of state wildfire risk with five categories — no risk, low, moderate, high and extreme. The State Fire Marshal will establish minimum defensible space standards. And local governments could even be more strict.
What is that going to mean for you? Well if you live in the middle of Bend, it might not mean much. But if you live on the edge of town or in a more rural area, new mandates are likely coming. We can’t say exactly what they will be because they are being worked on — including in meetings next week. Ed Keith, Deschutes County forester, said there could be rules for the types of permitted roofs, siding and vents and also rules about clearing vegetation within a certain distance of a home. Once again, though, no rules have been set yet.
Tim Holschbach, Deputy Chief of Policy and Planning for the Oregon Department of Forestry, told us the plan is to include an appeals process of some sort if a landowner believes a property’s wildfire is misclassified. And once the maps are drawn and the risk categories are set, landowners will be notified about the state’s new policy.
You could just wait for the new rules to come. But remember back to the Camp Fire that raced through Paradise, California. Residents literally had to run for their lives, sneaker soles melting on pavement. Have a plan for your family to leave quickly.
And get out now and create the defensible space to increase the chances you will have a home to come home to. Do it now.
