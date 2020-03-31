Much of life has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but state government is still at work preparing new laws and regulations.
The Oregon Parks Commission is already setting its agenda for the 2021 legislative session. It has changes in mind for the state parks, such as Pilot Butte. If you are interested, comment now before the language of the proposed laws starts to harden.
What should be the policy for drones taking off and landing in state parks? Drones are a lot of fun for many people. They can be put to all sorts of uses for entertainment — from races, to photography, to just learning how to make them work. And of course, there are many business and government applications as well.
But they also can irritate. They can be dangerous if operated unsafely. And how would it reshape the experience on top of Pilot Butte if drones were constantly buzzing all over the place? A state law “could provide clarity for drone operators and members of the public around where and when takeoff and landing of drones on state park and ocean shore properties would be allowed and restricted,” a commission document reads.
The commission is also seeking stiffer penalties when state parks employees are subject to harassment or assault while performing their duties. Parks employees do sometimes need to perform enforcement by issuing citations and exclusions. And, of course, not everybody accepts enforcement with a smile. In Oregon, the state has a law that increases the aggravating factors for crimes against professionals — law enforcement, EMS workers, road flaggers and so on — when they are taking official action. The commission wants to ask the Legislature to add uniformed state park staff to that list. Are there enough incidents to justify it or should these workers be added to make the law consistent?
Those are just some of the proposals. You can find more information at the commission’s website. Now is the time get input into these possible new laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.