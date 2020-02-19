Oregonians can legally, already get beer, wine and even liquor delivered right to their homes. Do the rules for alcohol need to change? Should more controls be added?
House Bill 4117 set out to add more regulation. But for this legislative session it may not be ready for the Legislature to pass.
You may remember that Oregon actually already legalized home delivery of marijuana — with lots of restrictions. What HB 4117 set out to do, apparently, is to modernize some of the rules around the delivery of alcohol.
The state has nearly 8,000 Oregon Liquor Control Commission licensees that can deliver beer, wine and cider to homes. Some people have wine delivered to their home from wineries or wine of the month clubs. And distilled spirits can be delivered too, though the restrictions are strict.
But these days almost anything can be ordered through a computer or an app. Third-party delivery services already deliver meals from restaurants, and some of them, according to testimony in the Legislature before the House Economic Development Committee, deliver alcohol. What should the rules be? HB 4117 tried to get that discussion going.
Home delivery of alcohol raises all sorts of questions. Most importantly, would the state be making it too easy to abuse alcohol or for minors to get it? Also, who would assume any liability? The delivery company? The business it was purchased from? Would a delivery person be less likely to refuse service to someone when delivering to a home than in a store?
Those are legitimate questions. There were answers to some of those questions but not particularly clear or authoritative ones in legislative testimony. And there were other questions left unasked, such as how many issues have arisen about how well the home delivery of marijuana is working.
The initial version of the bill also raised concern for delivery truck operators and Oregon’s wine industry. For instance, representatives from the wine industry couldn’t support it, because they were concerned it could prohibit or inhibit what they do now.
The bill has had several extensive, proposed amendments. There may be further hearings on the bill. From the discussions about the bill, Oregon does need to update its rules for home delivery of alcohol. But this bill isn’t ready, yet.
