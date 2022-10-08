Without the parks in Bend, Bend would be a lesser place. And Bend may lose much of a park for — of all things — a parking lot.
A slice of Worrell Park next to the Deschutes County administration building may be sacrificed to provide more parking for the needed 38,000-square-foot plus expansion of the county courthouse.
Tearing up a park for a parking lot is, well, about as environmentally and politically tricky as such things get. And ever since county commissioners voted 2-1 to move ahead with the plan they have been hearing opposition. A new county parking study may lead commissioners to change their mind.
Anyone who goes downtown wants the quest for parking to be short. A very short, sweet tale with a happy ending. And there will almost certainly be a need for more parking for the courthouse. People have to drive from all over the county to attend to matters at the courthouse. And employees will need some parking. The calculation that the county should consider demolishing part of Worrell Park for parking was based on a parking study the county did in 2019.
County staff now says they may have a different recommendation. The county is doing a new parking analysis, taking into account that some people can work from home. Some people could perhaps find alternative ways to get to work. Some people can attend meetings online at the county, rather than having to drive to county offices.
Commissioners Tony DeBone and Phil Chang chose the parking option for the courthouse that includes eating away at Worrell Park for an estimated cost of $2.8 million, at the time. Commissioner Patti Adair voted against it. The alternative was for the county to spend an estimated $7.5 million to build a five-story parking structure nearby. The Worrell Park option would create 68 spaces and the parking structure was going to create 218.
Maybe the parking study will
Maybe the parking study will give commissioners an option that doesn't cost too much and keeps Worrell Park.
