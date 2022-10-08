Worrell Park
Buy Now

Worrell Wayside Park in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Without the parks in Bend, Bend would be a lesser place. And Bend may lose much of a park for — of all things — a parking lot.

A slice of Worrell Park next to the Deschutes County administration building may be sacrificed to provide more parking for the needed 38,000-square-foot plus expansion of the county courthouse.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.