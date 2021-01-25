Hundreds of bills are introduced before the Legislature begins but more are added and updated almost daily. We noticed quite a few interesting ones added to the Legislative hopper late last week.
Affordable child care is simply too hard for too many families to find in Oregon. A state task force has been working on the problem. But one solid change to child care proposed is in Senate Bill 716. Employers would be required to "reasonably accommodate" an employee's work schedule request as a result of the availability of child care. What is reasonable? That is not defined. That could be a lawsuit-sized headache for employers, but let's hope everyone is indeed reasonable. Passage of this bill may mean employees without children or with more flexible child care schedules get their schedules shifted.
Transit workers in Oregon cannot strike according to state law. Senate Bill 690 would repeal that section of the law. Good news, perhaps, for transit workers. It could tilt the balance toward more benefits and wages for them. People who ride the bus might not be so happy, if it comes to a strike.
Should people be required to disclose criminal convictions in college applications? Senate Bill 713 would prohibit private and public post-secondary institutions in Oregon from requiring applicants to make any such disclosure before a decision was made on admission. There is an exception carved out for law enforcement programs and professional degree programs. This bill can be seen as an extension of the "ban the box" movement, which strives to eliminate barriers that convicted criminals. Most colleges across the country did require that such information be disclosed, according to a 2019 study. Disclosing a conviction may not bar a student. Lying about it might. But many believe having the question on an application at all creates a chilling effect destroying opportunities for people to turn their lives around. Should Oregon ban the box for higher education?
