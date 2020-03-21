Sunriver is, as you have probably noticed, pretty much surrounded by government forestland. That can produce some great opportunities for outdoor activities, but when the weather is dry, it can be the home to wildfire.
Nothing is a perfect fix for wildfire. But the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District has plans for a fuels reduction project on more than 34,000 acres near Sunriver to reduce wildfire danger and the spread of disease and insects. The location is basically between Sunriver and Paulina Lake. It is called the Klone project. The actual work will be a combination of thinning, burns and more.
Even thinning and burning can be controversial these days. But there will also be closures of some 50 miles of forest roads. Some of those roads are open now, and others were closed before by the government and reopened by users.
In any case, if you want more information about the project it is located here, www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57735 Comments are due by April 6.
