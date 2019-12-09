If you can get past most of the contentious debates about health care, you can find reforms that Democrats and Republicans can agree on.

Surprise medical billing is one. Congress has made important bipartisan — yes bipartisan in the middle of the impeachment proceedings — progress on how to reform it. It’s one of the issues where Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, has been a leader.

You may have heard some of the nightmarish tales that led to this reform. They usually have the same components: 1) a necessary medical procedure and 2) patient later finds out it is not covered by insurance. It frequently is when emergency room doctors or test providers are not “in network” for a patient even though the hospital is “in network.” Surprise!

Of course, patients need to ask a lot of questions to ensure a procedure is covered. But when it is an emergency or an urgent medical situation, patients and their families have plenty of other things to worry about. Researchers have tried to put numbers on how often it happens. The short answer: more than it should.

A study by Stanford University found the number of surprise medical bills from emergency room visits grew from 2010 to 2016 in number — 32% of visits to 43% of visits — and in amount — from $220 to $628. Also, the “proportion of inpatient admissions with out-of-network bills increased by almost 60% over that period, from 26.3% to 42%, with the average out-of-network bill more than doubling from $804 to $2,040,” according to the university.

The compromise would pay doctors who provide out-of-network care for a patient the median price of in-network doctors in the area. Larger bills can go to arbitration. The resolution for bills for air ambulance and emergencies is similar. The structure is very similar to Walden’s initial legislation.

The compromise does not guarantee a bill will pass, but it’s a good sign it will. And that’s good news that could be great for patients.

