He didn’t get the message. Former state Rep. Mike Nearman apparently wants to replace himself in the Oregon Legislature after he became the first legislator ever expelled from the Oregon Legislature.
Nearman helped plan and then let demonstrators into the locked Capitol during a special session on Dec. 21. His Republican colleagues called on him to resign. Nearman refused. Every legislator voted to expel him except one, Nearman.
Even in the moments before the vote to expel him, Nearman tried to warp the narrative, insisting he was being expelled because he believes the public should be let into their Capitol. He was not expelled because of his beliefs. He was expelled because his actions allowed demonstrators — some armed — into the Capitol.
We can’t imagine he would be reappointed to the same seat. A freshly introduced House Bill 3413 would make it clear that an expelled legislator could not be reappointed to the Legislature. Worth passing.
