Name the Bend’s Veterans Affairs clinic after Robert D. Maxwell, the Medal of Honor recipient from Bend. Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats, Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, and other members of Oregon’s delegation have joined together to make it happen.
It’s worth remembering what Maxwell did to earn the nation’s highest military honor during World War II. On Sept. 7, 1944, near Besancon, France:
“Technician 5th Grade Maxwell and 3 other soldiers, armed only with .45 caliber automatic pistols, defended the battalion observation post against an overwhelming onslaught by enemy infantrymen in approximately platoon strength, supported by 20mm. flak and machinegun fire, who had infiltrated through the battalion’s forward companies and were attacking the observation post with machinegun, machine pistol, and grenade fire at ranges as close as 10 yards. Despite a hail of fire from automatic weapons and grenade launchers, Technician 5th Grade Maxwell aggressively fought off advancing enemy elements and, by his calmness, tenacity, and fortitude, inspired his fellows to continue the unequal struggle. When an enemy hand grenade was thrown in the midst of his squad, Technician 5th Grade Maxwell unhesitatingly hurled himself squarely upon it, using his blanket and his unprotected body to absorb the full force of the explosion. This act of instantaneous heroism permanently maimed Technician 5th Grade Maxwell, but saved the lives of his comrades in arms and facilitated maintenance of vital military communications during the temporary withdrawal of the battalion’s forward headquarters.”
After his service in the military Maxwell was a teacher in Bend. He died in 2019.
If that is not enough to get a building named after Maxwell, we can’t imagine what is.
