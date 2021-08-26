Bend just poured its wastewater down a lava sinkhole in 1913. It kept doing that until the 1980s. Not the best idea if you care about clean water.
These days, of course, Bend has a modern sewer system. For the most part. There are 2,700 septic systems in the Bend city limits.
Septic isn’t inevitably non-modern or bad. As the systems age, though, they can be expensive to replace.
And if a sewer main is installed adjacent to a property’s frontage and a septic system needs a repair permit or fails, the government will tell the property owner it’s time for sewer.
A property owner may even be required to own and maintain a pump to pump sewage uphill to the city sewer system.
Switching to sewer can cost tens of thousands of dollars. That can be money people don’t have. It could essentially make a home uninhabitable.
But this is where the city has stepped in. It developed its septic-to-sewer conversion program. Residents can apply. There’s been more than $2 million available every year.
The money comes from utility revenues.
The city just completed connecting 42 homeowners who had been on septic to sewer in the Via Sandia, East Lake and Orion neighborhoods in southeast Bend. The cost for that: $2.8 million. About 153 homes have connected to sewer through this program since it began in 2019.
The city has actually made sewer available to some 335 properties since the program began. Only 153 have connected so far.
Is this a good way to spend utility revenue? We have to think yes. You can’t do better than clean water and ensuring homes remain habitable. And of course, much better than pouring wastewater down a lava tube.
A group that wants to improve the central business district proposes a $35 million walking bridge spanning Highway 97. Must of the cost can be picked up by already available funds and in-kind services, with about $20 million needed in federal funding. Thoughts? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
