The Great Wall of China. Hadrian’s Wall. The Berlin Wall. And the small stone walls that protect Drake Park from erosion by the Deschutes River.
All are historic. Do they all deserve preservation? Three out of four do for sure.
And do the walls along Drake Park deserve a sign commemorating them if they are torn down? You may scoff at the suggestion, but consider the following tale.
The park district is working on improvements to Drake Park. The district will begin this fall more than $6 million worth of renovations around that park and Pacific Park. Deteriorating banks and trails will be improved.
There is also a plan to make the boundary between the river and Drake Park more natural. Some stone walls would be replaced with something more like a riparian area. It may not be what everyone would want, but it would be better for the health of the river and river creatures.
When federal agencies and old man-made structures mix, Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 kicks in. The federal agency — in this case the Army Corps of Engineers — is required to look for historic sites. A building, site or structure that is about 50 years old has some historic significance and is still intact may qualify.
The stone walls apparently passed that test because they are part of Drake Park. Impressive for such walls, no?
So for the walls, the Army Corps of Engineers has shuttled back and forth between the State Historic Preservation Office and the park district to find a solution. The solution can be to “avoid, minimize or mitigate adverse effects.” Brian Hudspeth, the project manager for the park district, told us that at first state preservation officials asked that the walls not be removed. He told them no. It would not be good for the river. Instead the park district plan will move forward, though it will put up a sign commemorating the walls. Nothing is final, yet. The last piece required is a memorandum of agreement clinching the deal.
And so in the end, perhaps the walls do deserve a plaque. Who would have thought those walls along the parks could pack such a wallop.
