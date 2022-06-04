The biggest thing missing in addressing homelessness in Deschutes County is: more places for people to live and get services to improve their lives.
Right up there in the list of missing things is a need for more coordination and leadership on addressing homelessness. That’s why Monday’s meeting of the Deschutes County Commission is so important. It will be another step in creating a coordinated office on houselessness. Deschutes County Commissioners are scheduled to consider a draft agreement between the county and the county’s cities for setting up the office.
Bend City Councilors Anthony Broadman and Megan Perkins pitched the idea for a joint office to the county last year. Since then, there have been many meetings. The most significant of those meetings was, in a way, in Salem. Legislators backed up this Deschutes County idea with bucks. State Reps. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Jack Zika, R-Redmond and state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, got House Bill 4123 through the Legislature this year. It sets up a pilot program for such joint homeless offices in 8 communities across Oregon. Deschutes County will get $1 million to help launch its effort.
Finding agreement on how to help the houseless is challenging. But what the community does do should be coordinated. The efforts needs leadership. It needs funding.
Many nonprofits and other organizations work to help the homeless. They do cooperate as much as they can. If you have ever worked for or volunteered at a nonprofit, though, you know money and people power can be stretched thin and there’s almost always more work to do. The coordinated office could help. It could look for gaps and find ways to fill them. It could advocate locally at the state and at the federal level for policy changes and money to do more.
Under the proposed agreement, the joint office would have an executive director, support staff and a board. Board meetings would be open to the public. The office would be part of Deschutes County government. Employees will be county employees. It would be initially housed at the city of Bend. Bend would also provide a member of staff as liaison to the office for two years. Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters are all expected to participate.
There are still questions. What happens when the funding from the state runs out in two years? As long as the joint office can show success, the state may continue to fund it.
What policy approach or approaches to homelessness should the joint office get behind? We can’t answer that one. That should come from you. But we certainly believe county and city governments should keep moving ahead on this joint office. And if it is established, elected officials need to keep a close eye on it to ensure it does not falter.
