Deschutes County Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone are unflinchingly affable and — in our opinion — decidedly wrong on some key issues.
Of course, you should make up your own mind who to vote for. But we give challengers Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom our endorsements in the November election. Schmidt is running against Adair. Tatom is running against DeBone.
Our endorsement comes in part because we have disagreed on some key issues with Adair and DeBone.
We do admire the passion and sincerity Adair has thrown into the job. She and DeBone are right to be proud of what they helped achieve with the Deschutes County Stabilization Center.
That doesn’t change the fact that Adair voted against extending abortion coverage for county employees in line with what is allowed in Oregon. We believe that women should be able to make those choices without county government deciding what it will pay for.
She voted to put another vote on psilocybin before voters in the county when the ballot measure passed in Deschutes County. It was also at least unwise for Adair to suggest the use of Ivermectin as a therapeutic treatment for humans. A leader of the county should be much more careful.
We have appreciated the way DeBone questions and probes on county programs and spending. There are decisions, though, we believe he clearly got wrong.
One example, Deschutes County has a profound challenge with teen suicide, pregnancy and drug use. We thought it was wrong DeBone opposed a plan to embed county health employees in schools. Better to try it and see if it can help.
DeBone also rejected the proposal to expand abortion coverage for employees and voted to put the county psilocybin measure on the ballot.
We have no doubt Schmidt and Tatom would have done things differently and better.
Schmidt has served as a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Bend. During the pandemic, she was a leader of Pandemic Partners. People could post if they needed help. Thousands responded. It crowdsourced generosity. It asked the best of us and helped make the best of us, when we were going through some of the worst of times for the community. We will vote for people behind ideas like that.
Tatom is a paramedic and registered nurse. He brings medical knowledge. He has key government experience. He has served on the board of directors for Central Oregon Community College and the Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District. He grew up in rural Deschutes County and returned with his wife to make it his home.
Schmidt and Tatom would face a learning curve. We are confident they can handle that and are the right leaders for Deschutes County for the future. We look forward to how they might tackle housing, homelessness, siting a new landfill and much more.
Whatever you decide in this election, please vote.
