The wildfires we all know and some appreciate and some loathe are getting an extra special bonus from COVID-19. They are likely to burn longer.
Fire officials make a solid argument that distancing requirements and all the other precautions that will be put in place to fight the spread of the virus will give fires more time to spread, as reported in the Capital Press and The Bulletin.
Crews are not going to be stopped from fighting fires. It won’t change much of what happens on the fire line. It’s in the camps. It’s the additional resources that must be lined up and coordinated. And there will be additional expenses.
So if and perhaps when you get unwelcome lungful of wildfire smoke this summer, it’s another thing you can be feel free to blame a bit on COVID-19.
