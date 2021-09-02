Bend residents know what they are going to get. Growth. Growing pains with that growth. And a spike in demand for housing and in housing prices.
Bend City Councilors got a one-hour briefing at their meeting this week, on a state dictated change aimed at improving the housing situation: House Bill 2001.
The new law sweeps aside most zoning rules to allow more types of housing — duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, cottage clusters, townhomes — basically wherever there are homes. Developments with CC&Rs are excluded.
Staff brought up two key points about these changes people have been asking about and writing about in our letters to the editor.
Can the city decide how to implement the new law in Bend? Basically no. Lynne McConnell, the city’s housing director, used the metaphor of a parent telling a child they are grounded. The law was not written to give cities freedom. It was written to sweep away housing obstacles. Bend can put in place some limitations, but it can’t discourage those types of housing. It can’t put special rules in place that don’t apply to other types of housing.
Are these changes going to lead to a flurry of new short-term rentals? Again, basically no. Today, if you build a triplex, all three of those units could be short-term rentals. If the city’s proposed changes are adopted, only one of those units would be allowed to be a short-term rental. And they would still have to meet all the other existing requirements, such as the 250-foot buffer requirements and parking requirements. So, you could argue that under the city’s proposed changes for short-term rentals, regulations will actually be tightened.
Another issue that the city’s presentation did not address directly is: Will these changes work? These changes are pitched as a way to open the door for more housing types, more middle housing. That’s what duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, cottage clusters and townhomes are called. “People working in retail and hospitality, teachers, nurses, ambulance drivers struggle to afford to live in Bend,” the city says about H.B. 2001 on its website. This new housing may help, for some. But if the price of housing in Bend continues to rise so dramatically many will still be priced out.
Bend doesn’t have the money to build enough affordable housing itself. The state and federal subsidies aren’t there. The changes from House Bill 2001 will lead to more growing pains. But they will also create more opportunities for people who work in Bend to find a place to live in Bend.
