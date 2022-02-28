ukraine-border

Olena Chefranova, 42, and her twin daughters wait at the Lviv train station in Ukraine Sunday. 

 Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Vladimir Putin is getting a sampling of the world’s wrath. The people of Ukraine continue to need help, whether they are joining the stream of refugees, staying to fight or hunkering down.

Here are some ways you can contribute. Some of the following organizations we have listed before.

UNICEF is working to help children and families across Ukraine: tinyurl.com/BendUkraineUnicef

CARE, the humanitarian organization, is trying to focus on helping families, particularly women and girls: care.org/news-and-stories/news/ukraine-emergency-how-you-can-help/

  • Doctors without Borders has been active in Ukraine:
doctorswithoutborders.org/what-we-do/countries/ukraine

Voices of Children in Ukraine has a charitable foundation to help children affected by the war: voices.org.ua/en/

The National Bank of Ukraine has an account to help that nation’s military: bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

  • We’d also hope you might consider helping the journalists at the Kyiv Independent striving to cover the war. They have a GoFundMe account:
www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch

You can find more information about how to help by searching on The Washington Post and NPR (National Public Radio) websites.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.