Olena Chefranova, 42, and her twin daughters wait at the Lviv train station in Ukraine Sunday.
Vladimir Putin is getting a sampling of the world’s wrath. The people of Ukraine continue to need help, whether they are joining the stream of refugees, staying to fight or hunkering down.
Here are some ways you can contribute. Some of the following organizations we have listed before.
UNICEF is working to help children and families across Ukraine: tinyurl.com/BendUkraineUnicef
CARE, the humanitarian organization, is trying to focus on helping families, particularly women and girls: care.org/news-and-stories/news/ukraine-emergency-how-you-can-help/
Voices of Children in Ukraine has a charitable foundation to help children affected by the war: voices.org.ua/en/
The National Bank of Ukraine has an account to help that nation’s military: bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi
You can find more information about how to help by searching on The Washington Post and NPR (National Public Radio) websites.
