Measure 98 put money in two places where Oregon needed it. The November 2016 ballot promised to send education dollars to dropout prevention and career and technical education.
The Bulletin’s editorial board endorsed it. Voters approved it.
A critical component of the measure was that the Oregon Department of Education is supposed to hold district’s accountable for their performance with the dollars. An Oregon Secretary of State audit recently called on the department to do a bit more to ensure that happens.
“For instance, ODE annually receives student-level enrollment data, such as basic demographic information, from school districts and charter schools, but the agency cannot see how students have performed in their courses,” the audits says. “Because some data is held by individual districts and schools, the team also cannot easily aggregate that information across participants. In addition, as was noted in a previous audit, basic information about alternative schools and programs continues to be limited. Alternative and online schools accounted for about 10% of Oregon’s public high school enrollment in the 2015-16 school year, but nearly half of the state’s high school dropouts.”
Room for improvement? Yes. And it’s another example why the money spent to fund the Secretary of State’s audit division can be some of the most important money the state spends. It’s one thing to fund a program. It’s something else to ensure it is working right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.