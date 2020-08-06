Several dozen legislators and the governor’s staff meet routinely by phone to discuss policy about COVID-19. On Tuesday they apparently discussed a policy with serious consequences for Oregonians: travel restrictions.
We’d like to tell you more. How would it work? Who could not go where? Would it just be tourist travel to Oregon from some parts of the country? How would those areas be decided? How would it be enforced? Will state police be rounding tourists up and dumping them off at Oregon’s border or insisting on quarantine for two weeks?
We’d like to know more. We are sure Oregonians would like to know more. The Oregonian tried to figure it out. But these regular meetings about COVID-19 policy are held behind closed doors. The public is not able to hear what is being discussed. And that means Gov. Kate Brown and legislators are working together to remove the public from decision-making about COVID-19.
OK, this is an extraordinary time. Gov. Brown has astonishingly difficult emergency choices to make about public health, schools, the economy and more. The governor and lawmakers need to be able to hold such discussions.
But the pandemic has been going on for months. All signs indicate it is going to continue to go on for many more. These important policy decisions are going to continue to be made without allowing the public to hear these discussions even when several dozen legislators gather? Is your legislator doing a good job of representing your interests in these discussions? Are they asking good questions? Is your legislator even showing up? There’s no easy way to know.
Attendance at the meetings is not tracked. The governor’s office told us it does not keep minutes. Charles Boyle, a spokesman for the governor’s office, wrote that there is generally no agenda or written meeting materials because they are done by conference call. Sometimes emails are sent to legislators about the meetings to flag topics for discussion. We made a public records request for the documents associated with the meetings. Will those details be forbidden from the public?
The public can’t effectively participate in its own government if it is not allowed to hear discussions about policy matters. Government transparency and accountability is imaginary without it.
Write us a letter to the editor telling Gov. Brown what you think. Letters can be up to 250 words. Send them to letters@bendbulletin.com. Maybe Gov. Brown’s office will stop providing excuses and start providing the public with answers about what their government is doing.
