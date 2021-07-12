A new law sponsored by state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and state Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, potentially allows more housing in rural Central Oregon.
Senate Bill 391 allows what the state calls “accessory dwelling units” in areas zoned rural residential. Translation from the bureaucratese: You may now be able to put up what most people would call an in-law apartment or backyard cottage next to a home.
But a county must first decide to authorize the new rural housing type. Should Deschutes County commissioners do it?
We expect they will. The commissioners submitted testimony to the Legislature in favor of the change. Commissioners argued it will provide needed housing and create a means to supplement rural incomes.
Others saw it differently. Testifying on an early version of the bill, Ben Gordon, executive director of Central Oregon LandWatch, told legislators it would further development of unwanted sagebrush subdivisions and was a betrayal of Oregon’s attempts to prevent sprawl. The bill was, in fact, revised so that the new rural housing cannot be used for vacation occupancy. The original version of the bill allowed it.
The law also has other conditions — how large the new housing can be, how close the new housing should be to the main house, conditions on water use and fire protection.
Deschutes County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the new law this week. If you would like to comment, you can send them an email at board@deschutes.org. There are many more details available at tinyurl.com/ruralADUs, starting on Page 443.
