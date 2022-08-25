Wilson roundabout

Separate bike lanes at the new Wilson roundabout in Bend.

 City of Bend

Rank Bend’s bike routes like they do ski trails and the city would likely get a few precious, easygoing greens.

There are moments and places where bicyclists can roll along paths wide enough for bicyclists and pedestrians. And where the path has enough distance from cars that maybe parents may not hesitate to let their children use it alone.

ericholscher
ericholscher

This is the exact color scheme we used on our Bend Bikes Map: https://bendbikes.org/map/

