Rank Bend’s bike routes like they do ski trails and the city would likely get a few precious, easygoing greens.
There are moments and places where bicyclists can roll along paths wide enough for bicyclists and pedestrians. And where the path has enough distance from cars that maybe parents may not hesitate to let their children use it alone.
Then there’s the jolt as that all too brief section ends. Much of Bend would be blue routes. There may be a bike lane. There may be a sidewalk. But cars are zooming right alongside. A moment of inattention or a swerve and, well, let’s just say it doesn’t make for a low-stress ride.
Then there are places as Russ Grayson, the city’s assistant city manager, says nobody feels safe. Crossing Third Street is usually a black diamond on a bike.
Creating more greens and turning the blacks at least into blues is one way to think about what the city is trying to do with its so-called key routes. It’s trying to decide on the best investments. A Bend City Council subcommittee talked about it Wednesday. And as they talked about it, a question came up: Who is the system for?
Just safer for existing riders? Safe enough that people who are not biking today think it would be a great option? Or safe for kids?
We happen to agree with Councilor Barb Cambell’s response: “Kids. Kids. Kids.” But we know that won’t always be possible, financially feasible or even how you may look at it.
It seems like the routes that are going to get attention and dollars will be an east/west route along Wilson and stretching across the river. Another will be a north/south route building on and linking to the greenway on Sixth Street on the east side.
It’s one thing to improve and develop these routes. It’s another to spread the word about them. They need signs. They need an easy way for people to talk about them and know where they go. That seems to be a job that the city will look to hire a creative team for. Councilor Anthony Broadman asked staff to try to get that wayfinding system in place in a year.
That sounds good, though, we’d be happy just for more greens and fewer black diamonds.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
This is the exact color scheme we used on our Bend Bikes Map: https://bendbikes.org/map/
