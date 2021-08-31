Mike Stephens, left, and Natalie Warren take in the sights of the Cascades and surrounding area while zip lining down “Broken Top Drop," the third and final stage of the Mt. Bachelor zip line course that features a 866-foot vertical drop that spans 3,443 feet, on May 29.
The biomass bandwagon is getting bigger in Central Oregon. Just a few days ago we wrote about how Prineville hopes to build a biomass facility. It will create electricity and be a way to get rid of the woody material when forests are thinned.
Now Mt. Bachelor will be giving a presentation to Deschutes County commissioners Wednesday about a facility it would like to build. The presentation says it has the potential to help reduce wildfire, reduce carbon emissions for four of their buildings and replace “150,000 gallons of propane with locally sourced woody biomass.”
The challenge for Mt. Bachelor and for Prineville is coming up with the funding to make it happen. The Mt. Bachelor facility will cost about $5.5 million, and it is hoping for grants to supplement private funding. Biomass isn’t the solution to energy problems for everyone, but using woody material from forest restoration is better in a biomass facility than just piling it up and burning it.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A group that wants to improve the central business district proposes a $35 million walking bridge spanning Highway 97. Must of the cost can be picked up by already available funds and in-kind services, with about $20 million needed in federal funding. Thoughts? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.