The biomass bandwagon is getting bigger in Central Oregon. Just a few days ago we wrote about how Prineville hopes to build a biomass facility. It will create electricity and be a way to get rid of the woody material when forests are thinned.

Now Mt. Bachelor will be giving a presentation to Deschutes County commissioners Wednesday about a facility it would like to build. The presentation says it has the potential to help reduce wildfire, reduce carbon emissions for four of their buildings and replace “150,000 gallons of propane with locally sourced woody biomass.”

The challenge for Mt. Bachelor and for Prineville is coming up with the funding to make it happen. The Mt. Bachelor facility will cost about $5.5 million, and it is hoping for grants to supplement private funding. Biomass isn’t the solution to energy problems for everyone, but using woody material from forest restoration is better in a biomass facility than just piling it up and burning it.

