“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law.”
That concurring opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was one of the changes that enabled college athletes to finally get paid for their work and talent that had made so much for the NCAA, colleges and college coaches and did so little for student -athletes.
More changes may be on the way in Oregon this legislative session. The Oregonian reported there’s a bill in the works to allow student -athletes to get royalties when a merchandiser makes a shirt with their number on it. Student -athletes could also get assistance, such as legal or financial, from other students under the proposed bill.
There’s also a proposed bill that would allow people to bet on college sports. The biggest winner there, of course, would be revenues for the Oregon lottery.
Are these changes the state should make? You can let us know how you feel by sending us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words. Send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
Any increase would take effect for whomever is elected after the next council election.
Councilors are currently paid $7,500 a year and the mayor $15,000 annually.
