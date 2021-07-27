There’s no painless way to fill in Oregon’s $24 billion shortfall for its Public Employees Retirement System. Every option is costly. Every option is complicated. Every option is sensitive.
PERS money basically represents the future retirement for state employees — teachers, local government workers and more. Mess with that and you have people justifiably upset. Don’t do anything, though, and the $24 billion shortfall could get much worse.
Why does that shortfall even matter? The size of the shortfall changes how school boards, local governments and the state spend money. A bigger shortfall for a school district can mean more of a school budget has to be diverted toward retirement costs, rather than more teachers and better teaching tools now.
The default position from the Oregon Legislature has not been to ignore the PERS shortfall. It’s been close. It’s been trying to take the least painless paths — more feel good than do much good. More kicking the can down the road than dealing with it.
One example: The Legislature extended the way the shortfall is calculated by 10 years so the payments to feed it feel smaller. It would be kind of like switching your car loan from 4 years to 5 years. The payments seem smaller — for the time being.
A prickly topic has been the assumption the state chooses for the rate of return for its PERS investments. Pick a high assumed rate of return and that’s great — if that’s what happens. It would mean the investments will cover more of the future costs so the PERS contributions from school districts and so on don’t have to be as large. Pick a lower rate of return and well, those school districts have to make higher contributions.
For years, many people have believed that the state’s assumed rate of return has been too high. It has been at 7.2%. The PERS board just lowered it to 6.9%. Even that small change means public employers will have to increase their contributions to PERS by about 2.7% for a total of $715 million statewide over the next two years.
And even that assumption about PERS earnings may be overly optimistic. “Meketa Investment Group, the chief investment consultant to the Oregon Investment Council, the separate citizen panel that oversees PERS investments, is forecasting annual returns of just 6.6% over the next 20 years,” The Oregonian’s Ted Sickinger reported. “The actuary, Milliman Inc., had forecast that the system’s investment portfolio would be even lower, averaging 6.27% annually over the same period.”
Picking an assumed rate of return is a guess. We don’t know what will happen to future investments. We’re pleased to see the PERS board adjusted its assumption downward. It is more honest about the size and scope of the PERS shortfall. And a bigger change would have meant even more money in your local school district would have to be diverted to tomorrow’s retirement, rather than teaching today. But if a bigger change is what the state’s advisers are recommending, aren’t we just kicking the can down the road for future generations to pay the shortfall?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.