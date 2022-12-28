We keep coming back to what then-candidate and now Governor-elect Tina Kotek said about being frustrated with things not working.
It’s because the list is long.
We keep coming back to what then-candidate and now Governor-elect Tina Kotek said about being frustrated with things not working.
It’s because the list is long.
The state’s foster care system should be on it. Go back and review the state audit from January 2018 that cut so deeply. The state’s system of foster care had so many problems children already at risk were being put at further risk. Some of that is to be expected when dealing with fragile lives in bad situations. But there were clear places where the state was failing.
Gov. Kate Brown and the Legislature made changes. There have been improvements.
One change were the monthly reports from the Department of Human Services Brown insisted on. They showed the progress — or lack of progress. The reports summarize things like how often the state is able to avoid putting a child up in a hotel with a child care worker rather than finding them a better situation, the number of overdue childcare assessments, and numbers showing the hiring and retaining of child welfare caseworkers.
The reports seemed to stop in September. We reached out to the communications team at DHS on Tuesday to ask why. The October and November reports apparently had needed some corrections. They sent us the October and November reports on Wednesday.
We hope Kotek continues to insist on getting these regular monthly updates. And also that she watches to see if DHS drops a measurement from the report, as it has done before.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.