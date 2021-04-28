We don’t have much to say about the campaign finances in the races for the Bend-La Pine Schools. But because some of the candidates have not been speaking with The Bulletin in any detail we thought we should take a look.
Most interesting maybe is what has been reported so far in the campaign finance disclosures in the race between incumbent Carrie McPherson Douglass and her challenger Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer. Both these candidates have spoken to a Bulletin reporter.
McPherson Douglass began the year with about $4,000 left from her last run for office. That was from multiple donations of a number of people. There hasn’t been that much activity this year, except there was a $500 contribution from the Democratic Party of Oregon. The school board is officially a nonpartisan office, though political parties can try to influence the election.
Lopez-Dauenhauer had total contributions of more than $26,000 from a single member of her immediate family. (Full disclosure: A hefty chunk went for ads in The Bulletin.) Running a city-wide campaign does take money. And it is challenging taking on an incumbent.
You can check out any campaign finances you are interested in by going to the Secretary of State’s website and clicking on what is called Orestar. Here’s a shortcut: tinyurl.com/Orestarcash.
