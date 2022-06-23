Deschutes County Commissioners talked Wednesday about how the county could minimize the impact of a new landfill. The estimate is the Knott Landfill will only be able to remain open until 2029.
Commissioner Tony DeBone used the phrase “perimeter presentation” — his way of emphasizing it should not look bad or even look good as someone drives past. Fencing, berms, vegetation were all mentioned as ways to soften the visual impact of the landfill. It might have a buffer of 500 feet or 1,000 feet from the nearest road, depending on the location. Consideration of the “view shed” is factored into the location selection criteria.
The new landfill is not at all likely to be something visitors to Central Oregon will get a good look at as they approach Redmond Airport in a plane. It may well be at least 5 miles away from the airport to avoid additional requirements from the Federal Aviation Administration.
So where will this new 250-acre site be?
Commissioners and staff did reference a location by Pine Mountain several times on Wednesday. But the formal process of matching up locations with the needed criteria hasn’t really begun.
If you don’t want to be surprised about the where the landfill will be and the criteria used, keep an eye on this website: tinyurl.com/Deschuteslandfill.
