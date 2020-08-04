Live from Bend on Wednesday night comes just what policy wonks, penny pinchers and people who want Bend to be better have been waiting for. The Bend City Council meets in what may well be one of the more important meetings of the year.
Why is that? The cast is pretty stagnant. There is no special guest star. But the council will be talking about a crowd favorite: taxes. A lot of taxes — $237 million.
Bend city councilors are weighing the idea of repurposing tax dollars over 30 years that could have gone into the city’s general fund, state school funding, county law enforcement, Bend parks, the county library and more and using them to turn Bend’s core into something much more. With the right investments, the 600-acre area around the Bend Parkway could take off. And the city can move your taxes around like that without a vote of Bend residents and without the permission of the other taxing districts. Significant stuff.
Thanks to the wonders of streaming you can binge what happens to your tax dollars anywhere. And if you have something to say about the city’s plan, we encourage you to write us a letter to the editor up to 250 words. Send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.