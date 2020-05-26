Jails were never designed to be psychiatric crisis centers. Neither were emergency rooms. And for years one common concern among Deschutes County law enforcement has been what to do with nonviolent people they encounter in mental health crisis.
The answer, after years of development, was the Deschutes County Stabilization Center. It will be a place to help get people out of a crisis and give them resources so they stay out.
It’s supposed to partially open on June 1. But along with almost every other government program that relies on tax dollars, it’s future is uncertain.
Funding for the center was a big question mark before the pandemic. It may only be able to be open for limited hours during weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. As you can guess, mental health crises don’t stick to working hours.
County law enforcement have improved their ability to handle mental health crises. They have worked with Deschutes County’s mental health staff. More and more officers have received specialized training. But the problem is once they have an individual and are able to transport them, where do they take them? Nonviolent people in crisis don’t belong in jail. The emergency room is not the right place, either.
The Deschutes County Stabilization Center will be the place. It’s located over by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Professional counseling and resources will be on hand. And police officers won’t have to wait for hours to get clearance to go back on patrol as they can sometimes be required to do at the emergency room.
On Tuesday, Holly Harris, program manager at Deschutes County Health Services, told a city of Bend subcommittee that the center’s uncertain funding situation is not that much different than it was a few months ago. The center will be able to open June 1, Monday through Friday from 7-5. The plan is to expand that to 7-9, seven days a week by August.
The center is applying for funding to operate 24/7, but of course, the pandemic is going to cut deeply into the state budget. And important funding from the Central Oregon Health Council is scheduled to end June 30, 2021.
The funding question is, as Harris pointed out, an opportunity for the center to collect data to prove its worth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.