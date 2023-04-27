Rosland Elementary School

Voters can’t necessarily go wrong in the May election for Zone 6 election of the Bend-La Pine School Board. But there is a clear difference in vision between current board member Melissa Barnes Dholakia and her challenger Chet Wamboldt.

We recommend a vote for Dholakia.

By the way, Bulletin, interesting that you did not mention one issue Mr. Wamboldt brought up... the issue about the district supporting adult biological males acting as overnight field trip / camp chaperones in the private places of little girls, and vice versa (adult biological females serving as chaperones for little boys).

The Bulletin proves that they could not care less about half the families of the Bend Lapine School District.

Clearly, the Bulletin has no value for diversity, nor does it have any consideration for balance and reasonable representation for all families in the district. This failing school system is led by 100% ideologically uniform directors, led by Ms Dholakia, and rather than supporting ANY director that might bring ANY balance, new ideas, and representation for the half of the district who is conservative, the Bulletin suggests doubling down by keeping the same, failing leftist directors. What is that saying about insanity?

