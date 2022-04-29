Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.
That’s what people said about the idea of using what was once known as the Wapato Jail in Portland as a place to give people who are homeless a safe place to stay and to get help.
It was the wrong building in the wrong place, Multnomah County leaders said. It was too far from services. It would be too expensive.
That debate went on for years.
But do you know what? It did become a homeless shelter. It became the Bybee Lakes Hope Center. Like almost any homeless shelter it faces financial challenges. It is helping to turn lives around.
So when Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair floats the idea of turning unused space at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras into housing for the homeless, should that be readily dismissed as wrong?
The Wapato Jail was built by taxpayers for $58 million, of course, to be a jail. Multnomah County couldn’t afford to operate the 155,000-square-foot building. So it sat. And sat.
The county sold it and the surrounding 18 acres for $5 million in 2018.
Jordan Schnitzer, philanthropist and real estate mogul, obtained the property and believed he could do what city and county officials said couldn’t be done. And he did, with a lot of help. Alan Evans, the CEO of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, saw the potential when he visited the site. His nonprofit now runs the shelter there. Then-state Sen. Betsy Johnson, with assistance from then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, got the Legislature to pitch in $2 million to help pay to put the building through a transition. The jail became what people thought it couldn’t become.
Deer Ridge is different. We aren’t saying it’s equivalent to what Wapato was. But there is a lot of space at Deer Ridge to provide housing and services.
“The minimum facility at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution is currently unoccupied,” Jennifer Black, acting communications administrator for the Department of Corrections told us. “The prison comprises a 774-bed minimum-security facility and a 1,228-bed medium-security facility.”
The vacant portion is part of the long-term plan for housing people in custody in Oregon, Black emphasized. There is no plan to house any homeless people in the building. Black said in case of an emergency or natural disaster the space would be opened up as an evacuation shelter.
Is homelessness an emergency?
Right now, despite all the effort and money that government and nonprofits put into helping the homeless, camps still line streets. Camps spread in the woods. People die of exposure. Maybe government should look seriously into Adair’s idea.
Her idea might be dismissed because the symbolism looks bad — housing people who are homeless in what was a prison. Maybe the idea would be dismissed because there are more cost-effective options. Maybe the idea would be dismissed because the location is viewed as too far from services. And maybe the idea would be dismissed because the state would argue that the need to house more inmates is imminent. Remember, though, wrong, wrong, wrong was what people said about Wapato.
