If Oregon divested its investments by 2035 from fossil fuels, would it change the world? Would it change climate change?
We don’t know. We have to think it might help. We also have to think it might encourage other states or investors to have similar policies.
It might also mean when Oregon sells other investors just buy those investments and nothing fundamentally changes. Presumably Oregon purchased them in the first place because it believed they were smart investments.
Of course, some people are convinced climate change is in no part manmade. We are not those people.
A group of legislators tried to get Oregon to divest from fossil fuels by 2035 this session. That would be faster than state Treasurer Tobias Read’s plan of 2050. They worry the state is financing the growth of fossil fuels and it is wrong for the planet.
Read does not believe legislators should set investment policy through legislation. He doesn’t believe divesting from fossil fuels will yield higher returns or at least be revenue neutral.
State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, also opposed the bill. He doesn’t want legislators messing with investments in the Public Employee Retirement Fund. It “belongs to public employees, not to the state or state lawmakers.” And he has been concerned it would lead to a drop in earnings.
Let’s assume Knopp is right for a moment. What if a majority of the people in the state’s retirement system voted to divest by 2035?
We don’t know how such a vote would turn out. The Oregon Capital Insider reported the Oregon Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers-Oregon supported the bill.
Other groups such as Oregon AFSCME, the Oregon School Employees Association and an organization of some PERS retirees opposed it.
