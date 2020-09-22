Finally, permanent recognition for Bob Maxwell.
If you don’t know who Robert Maxwell is — and that should be very few you — Maxwell is the World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient from Bend who died in May 2019.
At the time of Maxwell’s passing, he was the oldest Medal of Honor recipient in the nation and one of four remaining veterans from World War II to be awarded the Medal of Honor. He was wounded after he dove on top of a live grenade during the war, saving many of his brethren soldiers. After his courageous service, he worked as a teacher in Bend.
There was a movement afoot to name the new Bend high school after him. The school board heard plenty from local veterans that it was appropriate he get that honor.
Emotions were high among both the veterans advocates and school board members as they wrangled with that decision. The veterans emphasized Maxwell’s legacy in Central Oregon education, as he taught automotive mechanics at Bend High School and Central Oregon Community College, according to a story by Bulletin reporter Jackson Hogan.
“His life was about education,” Linda Maxwell, Robert Maxwell’s daughter, told the school board. “He would impart wisdom to our children. He spoke of honor and integrity and what those words meant.”
“Many of us feel that Bob has all of the attributes of a real hero, (and) that the children today are lacking heroes,” Ted Lyster said. “By naming that school for Bob, you’re giving them something that they will learn about, and they’ll carry his name and history as a yardstick.”
However, the school board deferred to name the school Caldera High School, as a symbol of our surrounding environment and a way of being inclusive for all cultures.
Late last week, there was some good news as the U.S. Senate passed a bill to rename the Bend VA Clinic after Maxwell. Oregon Rep. Greg Walden and Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden applauded the action, as do we.
There are currently six VA medical facilities across the country that are named after Medal of Honor recipients, including Loren R. Kaufman VA Clinic in The Dalles. The next steps for the bill would be for it to pass the U.S. House of Representatives before being signed into law by the president.
“Bob Maxwell was an American hero, public servant, and friend to all,” said Walden, who introduced the companion legislation in the House. “Renaming the Bend VA Clinic after him will honor his dedication to this nation and serve as a reminder of all he gave to his community in Central Oregon and his lifelong commitment to helping his fellow service members,” he said in a press release. “I am pleased this bill passed the Senate and I urge the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee to quickly move this bill to the floor so that we can get it to President Trump’s desk and it can become law — forever ensuring Bob’s legacy is honored and his heroism is remembered.”
“Throughout Robert Maxwell’s time in uniform during World War II and later as a teacher in Central Oregon, he answered the call to serve and put the needs of others first,” said Merkley, who introduced the bill in the Senate. “Naming Bend’s VA clinic after Mr. Maxwell would be a fitting tribute to his service and commitment to his community, and I’m going to keep working to get this bill across the finish line and signed into law.”
“Robert Maxwell’s World War II heroism for our country and then his service teaching generations of students in central Oregon exemplify the very best of our state,” Wyden said. “I’m glad the Senate has passed this bill to honor Mr. Maxwell, and will keep fighting to complete the task of naming the VA clinic in Bend for this Medal of Honor winner and outstanding teacher.”
We think this is a fitting tribute to a local hero. Let’s see it signed into law quickly.
