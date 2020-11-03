COVID-19 has brewed it’s own lingo. Quarantini. Doomscrolling. Maskne.
If you don’t know what those mean, they are easy to guess. There are also catchphrases like: Stay positive, test negative.
But the one most appropriate for this moment is: “Mask up or Gov. Kate Brown will crack down.”
It’s not about your political affiliation. It’s not about who is president. It doesn’t matter that there will be a vaccine sooner or later.
We know this pandemic has gone on too long. It’s not over yet. It will get worse if we don’t mask up and keep our distances.
It already is getting worse. As The Bulletin’s Suzanne Roig has reported, Deschutes County has averaged 24.14 cases a day in about the past week. St. Charles Health System has plans to take care of sick people, but it can only do so much if its capacity is overwhelmed.
Do be careful about dictating to the maskless that they should mask up. There are just too many confrontations that have turned ugly to risk it. A polite reminder shouldn’t cause a clash. It can.
We know some people believe that the reason for the increasing cases is because of increasing testing. Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration’s coronavirus testing czar, says that’s not it.
“We do believe and the data show that cases are going up,” he said. “It’s not just a function of testing,”
Let’s not give Brown a reason to tighten regulations and make it difficult for some businesses to hang on. Mask up or Brown will crack down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.