The spring of 2020 is not a time we want to go back to. Every Oregonian was compelled to make sacrifices during the pandemic.
Schools shutting down. People huddling in their homes. Uncertainty. Masking.
As of April 3, the Oregon Health Authority no longer has masking requirements for any settings. Health care facilities were among the last to go.
St. Charles Health Systems announced at the end of March that it would no longer be requiring people to wear masks in the public areas of its facilities. The system’s caregivers would not be required to wear them, either.
Masks are still recommended. And the hospitals will require them for people with symptoms of respiratory infection, a cough or fever.
When we were meeting Monday with some leaders of the Deschutes County Republican Party, talking about the end of masking was a moment in the meeting where they were nearly cheering.
We feel some of that, too. But we are far from certain that masking requirements were ever wrong in the first place. Sure, poorly fitting cotton masks may have been more symbolism than clinically effective in stopping the spread of viral droplets. A well-fitted N95 mask is something that we understand does make a difference.
Infection rates could soar again. There are times and places where people will still ask you to wear a mask. And as much as we hope it won’t happen again, it seems a near certainty that there will be more pandemics in the future.
