Here is a story of unintended consequences. Deschutes County voters opted to not lift a moratorium on more marijuana grow or processing operations within the county’s borders.
Because of that moratorium, the county cannot collect any tax money on current operations now in place or in the future.
A county only receives the money if it allows all licensed recreational marijuana activity to take place within the county, according to Mark Pettinger, a spokesman for the Oregon Liquor Control Commission in a story by Bulletin reporter Brenna Visser.
“When Deschutes County Commissioners voted to put a ban on allowing further licensed marijuana production that essentially became the point in time which the count(y) was no longer eligible to receive its portion of the 17% state tax collected at point of sale,” Pettinger said in an email. “Even though existing producers are allowed to continue production, and even though retail activity takes place in Deschutes County.”
Before the moratorium, the county was receiving about 4% of the revenue from the state’s marijuana revenue fund that gets shared with the counties. If the moratorium was not in place, the county would have received roughly $514,000 from December 2019 to this September, Visser reported. That’s nothing to sneeze at.
But it feels like the county is trying to split hairs here with its filing of a complaint for declaratory judgment in state tax court against the Oregon Department of Revenue, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and Department of Administrative Services.
The county thinks the law is being interpreted too narrowly. Perhaps. But when legalization was first passed in Oregon, counties could opt out in allowing sales, unless voters overruled them. As a result, they received little or no tax revenue from marijuana sales. It was a moral issue for some counties, cities and towns.
Deschutes County is the only county in Oregon to opt in to marijuana and then subsequently opt out of permitting a segment of the marijuana market.
While it may feel it rightly deserves the tax revenue that is available from existing operations , the issue most likely will have to be resolved by the liquor control commission or by the Legislature. It is probably worth a shot, but since it only involves one county out of 36, it has a tough hill to climb. Unintended consequences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.