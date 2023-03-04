They said it was wrong, because it will bring crime and reduce safety. It was wrong, because there wasn’t enough transparency about what was coming. It was wrong, because what the city has been doing is encouraging houselessness. It was wrong, because government wasn’t listening to the people. It was wrong, because there is not a balance across Bend of where camps and shelters for the houseless are located.
A representative from Les Schwab said he was worried about safety for his customers and staff. And there was more.
Pick any neighborhood in Bend, and we doubt the concerns raised would be all that different. But a barrier in communication is that councilors do not usually respond to public comments during meetings. It’s not a dialogue. It’s not a time for questions and answers. Sometimes a councilor or city staff will make comments in response. That is the exception. There’s good reason to do it that way to keep the meeting flowing. It does limit how information and understanding is shared.
Councilors have spoken of wanting to get out more out in the community and have more roundtables on city issues.
Do it here.
We have gone to similar meetings hosted by the city about issues where staff and councilors could expect opposition and frustration. Everybody isn’t gathering round for a group hug at the end. They do help.
Do it here.
As for the managed camp, there is a model that has been working around town. The discussions are preliminary, but this camp may be designated for people who are houseless and who are medically fragile. It would be supervised. The plan is to provide sanitation and services.
We could repeat those things until we are hoarse. It’s not going to be enough for some.
Councilors, Deschutes County Commissioners and government staff need to hear from you. We’d guess their inboxes may be haunted by messages in opposition. If you support what they are trying to do, they need to hear that, too.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.