Think the pandemic was bad for K-12 education? Hurricane Katrina in 2005 set a standard for education devastation that is hard to match.
Some schools were completely closed in New Orleans for months. Many families could not return to their old schools. Some families moved schools and homes multiple times. The pandemic has hurt almost every K-12 student. But in education, compared to Katrina, we’re pretty lucky.
Katrina research does offer local educators lessons about getting students back where they should be. One lesson: It will take time to make up any learning loss. Bend’s Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist said it might take years to get some students caught up. And the Redmond officials we spoke with agreed. Seat time before a screen doesn’t equal seat time in school — for most students.
Bend schools estimate about 40% of students experienced some sort of quantifiable learning loss. Attendance was one measure. Failing grades was another. About 45 to 50 percent of middle and high school students performed extremely poorly in at least one class. The third measure the district saw a drop in was in performance in online tools, such as Lexia for reading.
Linda Seeberg, executive director of academic programs for Redmond schools, says she believes all Redmond students experienced some “unfinished learning.” Similar to Bend, there were attendance issues. Students didn’t perform as expected on assessments. Among high school students there was a credit deficiency rate — such as a failed class — of about 35%.
How do schools catch students back up?
There’s no secret sauce. It’s about teachers and staff who have already been stretched by distance learning, stretching more now to ensure gaps are closed.
Stephanie Wilcox, an elementary instructional coach in Redmond, gave us a good concrete example. It’s about prioritizing educational goals and using proven teaching techniques.
For instance, in fourth grade in Oregon, students are supposed to get an understanding of the concept of fractions. What does it mean to be one-third of something and so on. That is the primary educational goal. Secondarily, it’s great if students can learn about things like multiplying fractions. That, though, would be a bonus. Wilcox can help teachers with ways to teach the concepts that can be more effective.
Of course, it is not ideal that there will be less progress on secondary goals. This can be a way, though, to focus in and ensure students hit the set targets.
In Bend, Nordquist ticked off several ways the district hopes to help students. They will be able to keep their iPads over the summer. The iPads will be loaded with academic tools. If elementary students dip in four times a week or so and work on their reading and math skills, it can make a big difference. High school students can make up credits through an online program. Some teachers will be available at schools.
In both Bend and Redmond, staff know distance learning exacerbated problems that some students were already having. They do have a sense of who they are. They are making efforts to reach out and help.
The learning lost is one more reason than usual to pay attention to the school board elections this May, if you have one in your community. Some candidates may be running out of more — let’s say — a single-minded frustration because of the way their district handled the pandemic. That is an important issue. We’d argue the better target to look for in candidates is to find those which you believe are aiming for policies that will truly help students learn. Follow the articles in The Bulletin and check out the forums put on by the League of Women Voters at cityclubco.org/past-forums.
