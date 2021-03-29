Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is proposing to make the mask mandate for workers in Oregon permanent — temporarily.
Wait, before you scream, let’s be clear. OSHA does not want to make it permanent. By law, though, OSHA can’t extend a temporary rule more than 180 days. The rule was adopted in November 2020 and it is set to expire on May 4, 2021. To be able to extend the mask-mandate protection for workers for COVID-19, OSHA has to put into place a permanent rule.
The intent, OSHA stresses, is not to permanently require masks in the workplace in Oregon. It’s just that temporary rules can’t be extended. So OSHA is going to put in place a permanent rule and intends to repeal it when it is no longer necessary.
Masks work in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19. And even though more and more people are getting vaccinated, there’s still a need to keep our guard up. If you want, more information about what OSHA is doing, the place where the information is easiest to digest is on Oregon OSHA’s Facebook page. More technical information is available at tinyurl.com/maskpermanent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.