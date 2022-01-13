Friday night. High school football. The band. The cheerleaders. The crowd. It can still be quite the event, even if the pandemic and chronic traumatic encephalopathy have clouded those Friday night lights.
So when the Oregon School Activities Association’s Football Ad Hoc Committee proposes changes, it’s worth looking at what they have in mind. We read in The Oregonian the committee is considering a policy to make football teams playing down a classification to be ineligible for postseason play.
Teams are allowed to play down a classification if they have been losing, a lot. They are allowed to play down if they had an in-class winning percentage for 22% or less over the previous two years. But what about when a team that plays down keeps winning or making it to the championship? Is that fair?
We don’t pretend to know the right way to solve this problem. If you want, you can contact the OSAA and tell it what you think. The website is osaa.org.
