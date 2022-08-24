Combine air, cement, gravel, sand and water and you get concrete. It’s an old recipe. Buildings were made using a variation of it in 6500 B.C.
In Oregon there’s discussion of requiring a change in the recipe – of mandating use of low-carbon concrete in construction.
It’s one of the ways a state task force is thinking about making changes so new and existing buildings get decarbonized.
Buildings new and old contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. It may be about 30% of Oregon’s overall emissions come from the energy used in them and to create them, at least according to one analysis.
The Legislature directed a state task force to come up with options to decarbonize Oregon buildings. On Tuesday afternoon it met again.
It does not have a list of recommendations, yet. It has done a lot of talking about a lot of different options, including low-carbon concrete. And as you might expect, there is some difference of opinion.
The members of the task force do seem interested in something like a building performance standard. A building of a certain size would have to be designed to meet a certain standard of emissions.
There are choices in how that might be done. It could be open-ended in a way that doesn’t pick winning technologies, winning forms of energy or even forms of concrete that must be used. If the building meets the carbon standard, that’s good enough. Some on the committee, though, seem to want to pick one loser. They don’t believe natural gas should be considered as an option for heating or cooking in buildings.
Disputes like that are one reason why your vote in November will make a difference. Legislators will likely be voting on related legislation with policy choices like that. The next governor will be signing it or vetoing it.
