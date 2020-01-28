What is April 1?
April Fools Day, yes. But, no fooling, it’s also official census day.
Sometime in about a month from now you’ll likely be getting something in the mail from the U.S. government — notice to fill out for the U.S. Census Bureau. The census is trying to count information about who lives in a household as of April 1.
Why does the census matter?
How much federal funding Oregon gets for roads, hospitals and schools and is often determined by population. Federal funding formulas can be skewed in odd ways, but more often than not they are based on the number of people. Oregon should get what it’s due.
Oregon could also get more clout in Congress. There could be enough population growth to give the state another representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.
And the count will also make a difference in the future determining the balance of political districts in Oregon. With Central Oregon growing so rapidly, it’s important that political districts actually reflect population growth.
When Gov. Kate Brown spoke in Bend recently at the City Club of Central Oregon, she made a pitch that everyone should be counted. And she’s right. She has backed up that up with a state website, oregon2020census.gov and the Legislature supported her request for $7.5 million to ensure the count in Oregon gets everyone.
The census is required by the Constitution. It’s one of many smart things the founders of the country insisted on. The count has taken place every 10 years since 1790.
It’s important to remember that the census is required by law to keep your individual information confidential. The information cannot be used by law enforcement. The forms can be filled out online, by phone or on paper. And if somebody claiming to be from the census asks for your Social Security number, credit card numbers, bank account number or money, they are not from the U.S. Census Bureau. That is a scam.
If you have more questions, go to www.2020census.gov or www.oregon2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.