There is also segment of the population that can b e forgotten. For every woman who dies, there are about 50 who suffer maternal morbidity — severe complications that can give them a close call with death.
The rates in the United States of maternal deaths are far above most other industrialized countries.
In 2021, 1,205 women died in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates for Black women were 2.6 times those of non-Hispanic whites.
The numbers don’t need to be anywhere near that high. And the state of Oregon has been looking at what could be done.
A committee with a mix of medical and other expertise, including until recently Rick Treleaven of BestCare Treatment Services of Central Oregon, conducted reviews of Oregon maternal deaths. The committee reviewed 17 pregnancy-related deaths from 2018-2020. That is not the total number of deaths, just the cases reviewed. You can find their reports here: tinyurl.com/ORMaternalmortality.
Of those 17, the underlying cause of the greatest number of the deaths were mental health or substance use disorder.
That is preventable.
Amniotic fluid embolism was a cause of three of the deaths. It’s when fetal cells, amniotic fluid, hair or other debris get into the mother’s circulatory system. Her cardiovascular system can collapse. It often kills the mother.
The committee’s recommendations are nothing that might surprise. They call for state investment in social workers and behavioral health specialists. They want Oregon to expand the use of doulas to help patients through pregnancy. And they want more state help for pregnant women who are abusing substances.
St. Charles told us it is in the middle of a review of its own practices. It has been making a special effort in Madras with the Native American and Hispanic populations and is looking to expand that systemwide.
The relatively small numbers of maternal deaths should not mean it is not a priority for Oregon. Those are not numbers. Those are people. They are moms dying. Those are tragedies when they should be times for joy.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.