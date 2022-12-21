Oregon doesn’t do enough to help some of its most vulnerable children. Children that may be abused or neglected
You or someone you know could change that.
Think about becoming a CASA volunteer.
Every child in foster care is legally mandated to have a court-appointed special advocate, a CASA. But not every child gets one.
The state has that mandate. It doesn’t fully fund the program.
For instance, CASA of Central Oregon only gets a third of its $750,000 budget from the state. It does make up for the gap with federal grants, donations from foundations and people like you.
A CASA volunteer gives voice to a foster child’s interest. A foster child will have a lawyer. There will be other lawyers involved in such cases, such as from the Department of Human Services.
The CASA program was born to ensure someone was looking out for not the parents, not what the child may want, not what state investigators may want —the best interest of the child. In a foster child case, the social worker may change, lawyers at the state may change, the CASA volunteer will be there for the child throughout. They help determine if a child should stay with their family, go live with relatives, stay in foster care or move into adoption.
CASA volunteers get training. And there is always support staff backing them up. They meet with all the involved parties. They review the documents in the case. They provide important background information that helps a judge make a decision. Most volunteers help one child at a time.
It is not easy work. It is not for everyone. There will be frustration. That is guaranteed.
But in Central Oregon right at this moment, there are children who need a CASA volunteer and do not have one. Heather Dion, the executive director of CASA of Central Oregon, told us there is a need for at least 50 more volunteers in the region. There is always a list of children waiting for someone to be there for them.
Want to change the world, at least a small piece? Want to help a child who really needs it?
Become a CASA volunteer. The next round of training starts in January.
