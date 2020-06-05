If the Bend City Council is truly committed to listening to the public, don’t make it so hard for the public to be heard.
What if somebody told you they wanted to talk and then put you on hold for more than an hour? That’s basically what happened to people who called into comment at Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting. Should the city schedule its meetings around a set public comment period making it easier for people to participate?
First of all, the city deserves some slack. A lot of slack. Things rarely, if ever, get as bad as they did Wednesday.
The city has had to adapt to virtual meetings. The technology can drag meetings to the speed of Reed Market Road after 5 p.m. Internet connections wobble. People start talking and forget to unmute. Holding votes takes more time. And sharing content so everyone can see it is bumpy.
Public meetings are messy things without conquering new technology.
In the case of the Bend council, councilors are trying to make important decisions about policy and spending.
They need to ask questions and debate. Staff members have to hit a difficult balance in providing enough information but not taking up too much time. For instance, how much time should be budgeted for an update about COVID-19 or a debate about closing streets and sidewalks in downtown Bend? When does the mayor cut off discussion to move the meeting along?
Councilors want to hear what the public has to say. But what happens is the public comment period can get pushed and dragged around because discussions run long in the council work session or executive session before the regular council meeting.
The council could set a time at say 7:05, five minutes after the regular meeting typically starts for public comment. It could decide to firmly move other things around during meetings to better accommodate the public — every meeting. Make the 7:05 slot the overriding priority. No exceptions.
Such a change is not absolutely necessary.
The council and city staff do not usually make the public wait as they did Wednesday.
But if they are truly committed to “active listening” as they say, make it easy for the public to speak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.