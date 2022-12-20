Community college is a great deal. That hasn’t changed.
But community colleges in Oregon have struggled with enrollment, finances and performance.
We have admired the fact that governor-elect Tina Kotek has been so forthright about her frustration with things not working. Community colleges work in Oregon. They need some help to work better.
A new state audit lays out the problems and makes recommendations. Measure performance of Oregon’s community colleges and those in other states and Oregon has made progress but is still lagging. Completion rates is the usual metric. It reflects students who get a certificate at a community college or go on to a four-year institution and get a degree. Oregon is behind.
Let’s get to the audit’s recommendations. We picked out a couple.
The state could allocate funding to community colleges in part on performance. Better completion rates and improved performance for disadvantaged students would mean more state funding. Other states do that in some form. Oregon doesn’t.
More and better data collection and publish statewide and school-by-school data on student performance. (What data there is for some community colleges shows management salaries and benefits increasing faster than benefits for faculty and classified staff.)
If you are interested, you can check out the full audit with lots more information and recommendations here: tinyurl.com/Commcollegeaudit.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
