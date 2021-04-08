Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz outlined at Wednesday night’s Bend City Council meeting the nine rules that will guide his officers in when they need to switch on bodycams. Briefly, they are:
1. When there is reasonable suspicion or probable cause of a crime or violation.
2. All enforcement and investigative contacts, including stops and field interviews.
3. Contacts with individuals believed to be suicidal.
4. All calls when an officer believes there is a mental illness or mental health crisis.
5. Traffic contacts.
6. Officer-initiated investigation or enforcement.
7. Forced entry.
8. Situations that become adversarial.
9. Searches, consensual or warrantless.
Some are mandated under state law. And there may be other times when officers will switch them on. The Bend City Council approved the purchase of bodycams, software, training and storage on Wednesday night.
We don’t have a copy of the entire policy. It apparently runs some 20 pages. The department does post its policies online. That’s important. This one will be up as soon as it is finalized, the department assured us Thursday.
An issue that has come up in other communities is how swiftly police release bodycam videos, particularly when it may present police officers or their department in an unfavorable light. There are wrenching examples. For instance, it took police 13 months to release video of a police shooting in Chicago. A judge had to order the release. The dashcam recording showed a white officer shooting Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager, 16 times. The officer was later convicted of murder. We aren’t bringing that up because we believe that sort of delay will happen here. Let’s ensure it doesn’t.
Bend Police will not be able to release videos as soon as they get a request. Oregon law has prohibitions about releasing medical information and other privacy considerations. Videos must be reviewed and some portions may be redacted.
Bodycams or dashcams are limited tools. They don’t show everything. They show some things officers do not see. Officers can see things not revealed by a recording. But the power of the technology is that it should help the public understand what happened, so people can make a better decision about if the department is acting appropriately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.