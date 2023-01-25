The bills keep coming once the legislative session starts. There were too many when the session started to hold hearings on them all. And now there are more.
We wanted to highlight a couple. It’s by no means a comprehensive look. We have been trying to keep an eye on our local legislators.
State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, has sponsored House Bill 3101. It would basically require schools to have at least one silent panic alarm. Press it and a signal would go to local law enforcement that there is a potentially life-threatening incident or other emergency situation happening at a school.
Students, teachers and other staff do have phones. A silent alarm could be useful when making a call would draw unwanted attention. There would be an expense involved in installing alarms. It’s not clear what that might be. If the bill moves ahead, that would surely be discussed.
Panic alarms in schools wouldn’t stop incidents from happening. It might help ensure emergency responders get there sooner and protect the people at the school. Levy wrote more about the idea here: tinyurl.com/Levyalarm.
Levy has also joined with state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, the Senate Republican leader, on House Bill 3127. It follows decisions at the national level to block some technology because of concern about surveillance and security risks.
HB 3127 blocks technology from certain named companies from use, installation or downloading on any state technology asset. The companies blocked include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, ByteDance Limited, Huawei Technologies Company Limited, Kaspersky Lab, Tencent Holdings Limited, ZTE Corporation and their affiliates. Some exceptions are permitted under the bill.
